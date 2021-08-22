1000Trees Grinnell Plans Fall Planting Event

Imagine Grinnell and its 1000Trees Grinnell initiative will be hosting a fall planting event on Saturday, October 9 for pre-ordered trees. Trees are purchased with funds from Grinnell Mutual Foundation Grant, Clarity Eye Care, Roland and Dielman, Cirks Financial Services, Ramsey Weeks, Total Rehab, Grinnell Eye Care, Grinnell Family Care, Grinnell College and Dental Associates, and community member donations. If you or your business is interested in donating towards the matching grant, please give online at https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/support.

The Saturday, Oct. 9 event will be held in the Ahrens Park parking lot north end where those who have signed up for a free tree are able to pick up their tree. Assigned pick up times will begin at 8AM. TreeCorps members will be delivering and helping plant trees beginning at 10AM.

A limited number of free trees will be available to all residents living in the 50112 zip code who have not already received a tree through the 1000Trees program. Trees are specifically Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, River Birch, American Hornbeam, Hackberry, Pagoda Dogwood, Thornless Hawthorn, Honeylocust, Scarlet Oak, and Ivory Silk Lilac Trees. Interested residents are required to complete the application online at,https://forms.gle/AmwKADtxUsjnXNSM8, or call 641-236-5518, ext. 109 to be assigned a tree. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis. Delivery and assistance planting trees is available, please note need in survey or when calling. Once supply has been depleted, interested property owners will be placed on a contact list for the next round of ordering.

Property owners will be encouraged to plant trees on their property but are able to plant them in the right of way. For trees being planted in the right of way, homeowners must complete the following steps in preparation for the planting:

Contact Iowa One Call to locate the existing utilities with a 20’ radius of planting location: 1-800-292-8989.

Complete a permit with the city of Grinnell, available online at www.grinnelliowa.gov, under Building & Planning or call (641) 236-2600 for more information. Permits do not need to be completed for trees planted on homeowner’s property in areas not in the right of way.

Be prepared to care for the tree for the first few years, including frequent watering and mulching.

1000Trees Grinnell is seeking volunteers to join the TreeCorps to assist the planting and maintenance of trees. The TreeCorps is a volunteer group dedicated to helping plant and maintain the newly planted trees. The TreeCorps will provide training and knowledge needed to fully participate. Those interested in joining the TreeCorps or learning more can visit https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/programs/#treecorps

1000Trees Grinnell will be placing further orders in 2022. Grinnellians are able to purchase and plant a tree in the right of way on their own but should consult the City’s Recommended Tree List (available at www.grinnelliowa.gov) for approved trees.

The 1000Trees steering committee continues to organize a plan to systematically replant and support new trees in Grinnell. If you would like to donate to the initiative, please go to the Imagine Grinnell website, https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/support, and designate 1000Trees in the drop down option. Follow Imagine Grinnell’s facebook page and website for information on upcoming opportunities to volunteer. 1000Trees plans to coordinate with the City of Grinnell, Grinnell College, and other interested parties in the process of re-treeing Grinnell.

##

About Imagine Grinnell

Imagine Grinnell is a partner program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation focused on creating healthier people and a healthier environment in the Grinnell community. The mission of Imagine Grinnell is to turn imagination into action to create a more vibrant, sustainable, and healthy Grinnell. For more information about Imagine Grinnell or to get involved, please visit imaginegrinnell.org or call 641-236-5518.