1000+ Trees Grinnell Plans Spring Planting Event﻿

Imagine Grinnell and it’s 1000+ Trees Grinnell committee will be hosting a spring planting event on Friday, April 30th & Saturday, May 1st handing out and planting trees purchased from funds received from the Alliant Energy and Trees Forever Branching Out Grant along with 100+ People Who Care.

The Friday, April 30th event will take place at Davis Elementary School in the afternoon. Committee members, Grinnell-Newburg High School students, and Davis Elementary students will plant 6 trees, a Kentucky Coffeetree, Redmond Linden, Chinkapin Oak, Northern Red Oak, Pagoda Dogwood, and an Eastern Redbud on the Davis Elementary School grounds. All Davis students will also receive a free seedling tree from a selection of Aronia Berry, Gray Dogwood, Nannyberry, Downy Serviceberry or Silk Dogwood at the end of the day to take home and plant in their yard.

The Saturday, May 1st event will be held in the Ahrens Park parking lot north end where those who have pre-ordered or signed up for a free tree are able to pick up their tree. A brief ceremony will be held at 10AM, recognizing Alliant Energy and the Trees Forever Branching Out organizations for their contribution towards the re-treeing of Grinnell. TreeCorps members will be delivering and helping plant trees following the ceremony. Media and interested individuals are encouraged to arrive by 9:45AM prior to the ceremony.

Free trees to residents living in Wards 3 & 4 of Grinnell are still available. Trees are specifically shade trees and low growing trees for planting under power lines, ideal for front yards and right of ways. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis. Delivery and assistance planting trees is available. Once supply has been depleted, interested property owners will be placed on a contact list for the next round of ordering. If residents are interested in reserving a tree, they should contact Jennifer Cogley at info@imaginegrinnell.org or call 641-236-5518 ext 109.

Property owners will be encouraged to plant trees on their property but are able to plant them in the right of way. For trees being planted in the right of way, homeowners need to complete the following steps in preparation for the planting:

Contact Iowa One Call to locate the existing utilities with a 20’ radius of planting location: 1-800-292-8989.

Complete a permit with the city of Grinnell, available online at www.grinnelliowa.gov, under Building & Planning or call (641) 236-2600 for more information. Permits do not need to be completed for trees planted on homeowner’s property in areas not in the right of way.

Be prepared to care for the tree for the first few years, including frequent watering and mulching.

1000+ Trees Grinnell is seeking volunteers to join the TreeCorps to assist the planting and maintenance of trees. The TreeCorps is a volunteer group dedicated to helping plant and maintain the newly planted trees. The TreeCorps will provide training and knowledge needed to fully participate. Those interested in joining the TreeCorps or learning more can visit https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/programs/#treecorps

1000+ Trees Grinnell will be placing further orders later this year and in 2022. Grinnellians are able to purchase and plant a tree in the right of way on their own but should consult the City’s Recommended Tree List (available at www.grinnelliowa.gov) for approved trees.

The 1000+ Trees steering committee continues to organize a plan to systematically replant and support new trees in Grinnell. If you would like to donate to the initiative, please go to the Imagine Grinnell website, https://www.imaginegrinnell.org/support, and designate 1000+ Trees in the drop down option. Follow Imagine Grinnell’s facebook page and website for information on upcoming opportunities to volunteer. 1000+ Trees plans to coordinate with the City of Grinnell, Grinnell College, and other interested parties in the process of re-treeing Grinnell.