100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Support Prairie Star Residency Program

100 People who Care Grinnell surpasses $ 200,000 in total support for worthwhile programs in the community, since the organization’s inception in 2017

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted by electronic ballot to support the Prairie Star Residency Program – Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building Campaign for the 2nd quarter’s funding initiative. This voting method was necessitated by the ongoing pandemic, and was completed at the end of April. Members are now writing their $ 100 checks to the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building Campaign.

With their donations, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be helping fund the upper-level artist residency space in the renovated building. The donations will also help propel the overall capital campaign for the building renovation toward its eventual goal of $ 1.9 million.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will also pass a significant milestone in area philanthropy with this quarters’ donations. With this quarter’s funding, total support for community projects and programs will pass the $ 200,000 mark, since the organization had its start in April, 2017. From 60 members at that time, the organization has steadily grown to approximately 140 members, embracing about 190 individuals. The concept of pooled philanthropy is very simple. Each member pledges to write a check for $ 100, four times each year, to benefit a project chosen by vote of the membership. This offers a very powerful boost to the recipient organization for projects benefiting the greater Grinnell community.

Membership in 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell is open to all! For further information on how to join, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626) or Al Ricks (319-269-3475).