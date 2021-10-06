100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Meet October 26

The regular quarterly meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be Tuesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. Again this quarter, the meeting will be held in the auditorium at Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company. In addition to hearing nominating presentations for three charities and then moving through the voting and funding procedures, members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will hear a stewardship report regarding the 3rd Quarter’s funding of the Grinnell Volunteer Firefighters’ safety equipment upgrades. Attendees will also meet four new members of the organization’s volunteer board of directors.

There are now 142 memberships in 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, consisting of 186 individuals. These people have discovered the effectiveness of pooled philanthropy, where, by joining with their neighbors and friends, a membership donation of $ 100 can be boosted to an impact of over $ 14,000 to a beneficiary organization. Each member pledges to contribute $ 100 to the organization receiving the plurality of votes at the membership meeting, after presentations of need are made by the members. At the conclusion of the one-hour meeting, each member writes a check for $ 100 to the selected organization, with 100 % of the funds thus being made available to meet the presented need. This will be the 18th funding meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, with over $ 215,000 being awarded over the past 17 cycles.

The concept of giving for 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell grows from the experience of Karen Dunigan, of Jackson, Michigan, who, in 2006, was seeking to purchase pediatric hospital beds for her local hospital. Rather than inviting 10 of her friends to give $ 1,000 each to the cause, she determined that she knew 100 people who might each give $ 100, resulting in the same amount of money raised, but with a broader base of understanding and support for the worthy project. The success of the idea quickly caught others’ attention and the funding concept has expanded to more than 700 “chapters” of 100 + People Who Care throughout the upper Midwest, Canada, and to several other countries. The Grinnell area unit formed in January, 2017.

Membership remains open to all. For further information about 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please call any of the founding board members: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks, 319-269-3475. Christine is the point of contact for making a nomination at the October meeting. Christine’s e-mail address is cday7117@gmail.com. Donna Ricks is the point of contact for membership forms or questions. Donna’s e-mail address is djrteach@msn.com.