100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Meet In-Person July 27

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be meeting in-person on Tuesday, July 27. After five meetings held electronically in 2020 and 2021, the members will again be able to meet face-to-face at the Grinnell Mutual Auditorium. Special thanks to Jeff Menary, CEO, and his staff for enabling the meeting to take place in this setting. It will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will last no more than one hour.

During the meeting, members will hear nominating speeches for three potential projects. They will have opportunity to ask clarifying questions. Then they’ll vote, with the project receiving the greatest number of votes being funded by the members. The meeting concludes with each member writing a $ 100 check to the recipient organization. With membership now approaching 140, the promise to the beneficiary is nearly $ 14,000.

The second quarter’s fund-raising totaled $ 13,850 being given in support of the Prairie Star Residency – Veterans’ Memorial Building project in Grinnell. Members will also hear a brief update report from this project at the July 27 meeting.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began in January, 2017. Since its organizational meeting, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell has been able to successfully channel more than $ 200,000 in pooled philanthropy to a number of worthy projects in the greater Grinnell community.

Membership remains open to all interested persons. The only expectation of membership is writing a $ 100 check, four times each year, and helping determine the recipient organizations through the nominating and voting process. For further information on how to join, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626) or Al Ricks (319-269-3475).