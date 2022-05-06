100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Fund Preservation Efforts at the Grinnell Arts Center

At the April 26 meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, members voted to support a request from the Grinnell Area Arts Council to fund preservation of the Grinnell Arts Center building, located at 926 Broad Street. The preservation will focus on water mitigation efforts in the lower level where the children’s after-school art program, Studio 6, is held. The pooled philanthropy grant from 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will allow the arts council to regrade the yard away from the building and apply a waterproof exterior coat to the walls.

The funding decision was made by vote of the members in attendance at the meeting, held Tuesday evening in the parish center at St. Mary Church. New members were welcomed, bringing the total membership to 136. This means that, as each member pledges to support the project with a donation of $100, a total of $ 13,600 should be available to benefit the arts council.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began its mission of pooled philanthropy in January, 2017. Since that date, the group has grown through 18 quarterly funding cycles, with over $250,000 now being given or pledged to area causes. The premise of membership is very simple. Each member pledges to support a selected cause with a check for $100, four times each year. The members meet quarterly, hear three request presentations, and then vote. They then write checks directly to the organization receiving the plurality of votes.

Membership remains open to all. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the current board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), Ashley and Chris Grundler (641-236-7227), Marta Miller (mjo_miller@yahoo.com), and John McCleery (mccleery_john@yahoo.com).