100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Fund Grinnell Police Officers Association       

At the January 24 meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, held virtually, members voted to support a request from the Grinnell Police Officers Association to fund training and safety equipment. The association plans to purchase portable ballistic shields, outer vest carriers and send the police department supervisor to a “Stepping Stone” training seminar.

The funding decision was made by vote of the members via email. New members were welcomed during the month of January , bringing the total membership to 145. This means that, as each member pledges to support the project with a donation of $ 100, a total of $ 14,500 should be available to benefit the police officers association.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began its mission of pooled philanthropy in January, 2017. Since that date, the group has grown through 19 quarterly funding cycles, with over $ 244,000 now being given or pledged to area causes. The premise of membership is very simple. Each member pledges to support a selected cause with a check for $ 100, four times each year. The members meet quarterly, hear three request presentations, and then vote. They then write checks directly to the organization receiving the plurality of votes.

Membership remains open to all. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the current board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), Ashley and Chris Grundler (641-236-7227), Marta Miller (mjo_miller@yahoo.com), and John McCleery (mccleery_john@yahoo.com).