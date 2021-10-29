100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Fund Amplification Units for Schools

At the October 26 meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, members voted to support a request from the Grinnell-Newburg Community School District’s Technology Department to fund classroom amplification systems for use in district buildings. The amplification units – either ceiling mounted or portable – allow the teacher’s voice to be more distinctly and clearly heard by all students. The district originally purchased units for classrooms with students who are hearing impaired. Other students, however, also reported benefit from the amplification units, and teachers have shared that the systems improve student engagement and attention to instruction. Currently, the Grinnell-Newburg CSD has 11 ceiling units and 18 portable units in use. The pooled philanthropy grant from 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will allow the purchase of up to 10 more units. These will be scattered through the Grinnell-Newburg District buildings.

The funding decision was made by vote of the members in attendance at the meeting, held Tuesday evening in the auditorium at Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company. New members were welcomed, bringing the total membership to 144. This means that, as each member pledges to support the project with a donation of $ 100, a total of $ 14,400 should be available to benefit the schools.

In other business, new board members were introduced to the body. Joining the board of directors will be Chris and Ashley Grundler, Marta Miller and John McCleery. Dennis Day and Al Ricks were thanked for their years of service on the board. Chris Day and Donna Ricks will continue as board members through the end of 2022.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began its mission of pooled philanthropy in January, 2017. Since that date, the group has grown through 18 quarterly funding cycles, with over $ 230,000 now being given or pledged to area causes. The premise of membership is very simple. Each member pledges to support a selected cause with a check for $ 100, four times each year. The members meet quarterly, hear three request presentations, and then vote. They then write checks directly to the organization receiving the plurality of votes.

Membership remains open to all. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please call Christine Day at 641-485-6180 or Donna Ricks at 319-269-9626. Donna serves as the current membership coordinator, and membership questions can also be directed to her via email, at djrteach@msn.com.