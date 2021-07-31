100 + People Who Care – Grinnell Supports Grinnell Volunteer Firefighters

Members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted at their July 27 meeting to support the Grinnell Volunteer Firefighter Association in their fundraising to replace the Contained Breathing Apparatus air packs and masks used by the volunteers when fighting fires. The Volunteer Firefighter Association is seeking to replace units that are 15 years old, at a cost of about $ 7,000 each. In all, 28 units need to be replaced. The funding from 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will fund replacement of two units.

The application on behalf of the Firefighter Association was one of three considered by the members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. Following nominating presentations for each, members voted, with the firefighter project receiving plurality support. At the conclusion of the quarterly meeting, each member wrote a $ 100 check to Grinnell Volunteer Firefighter Association. This quarter’s meeting was held in the beautiful auditorium at Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, and members deeply appreciated being able to meet face-to-face for the first time since January, 2020.

Two new members joined at Tuesday’s meeting, bringing current total membership to 141. This means that the campaign to replace the air packs and masks will receive a total contribution of at least $ 14,100 through the pooled philanthropy of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. The July meeting was the group’s seventeenth voting meeting, with over $ 215,000 now having been given to help meet community needs.

The project stewardship report at the meeting was presented by Nicole Brua-Behrens, who had nominated the Prairie Star Residency Program, affiliated with the Veterans Memorial Building renovation project, to be the recipient of funding from the April meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. Nicole described how the overall project is moving through the fund-raising phase, and how the contributions from 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell members boosted that effort.

Grinnell’s chapter of 100 + People Who Care is one of about 700 such entities across the U.S. and Canada, based on a very simple concept that many people, pooling modest donations four times per year, can significantly benefit their communities. Project funding is determined by the members, with the focus always on local or area needs.

Membership remains open to all. The next meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021. It will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the location to be announced. For further information about 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please call any of the founding board members: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks, 319-269-3475. Christine is also the point of contact for receiving donations toward this quarter’s project or for making a nomination at the October meeting. Christine’s e-mail address is cday7117@gmail.com. Donna Ricks is the point of contact for membership forms or questions. Donna’s e-mail address is djrteach@msn.com.