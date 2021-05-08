$100 Million

Broadband. You’ve heard us talk about this critical issue in our community for the past several years, and there is now some further traction at the State level to improve internet access across Iowa. The Governor recently signed a bill passed by the Legislature to allocate $100M for a new broadband grant program to encourage and enable more broadband buildout across the State.

As the ink is still drying on the deal, we are asking for your participation in the Central Iowa Broadband Survey. Along with our partners at Poweshiek Iowa Development and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, along with a myriad of others, we are asking all businesses and residents in Poweshiek County (and beyond!) to take this survey today. Information gathered will be incredibly valuable as we determine next steps for broadband opportunities, consider funding possibilities and more.

Please take a few minutes TODAY to complete the broadband survey to help ensure Poweshiek County is well represented and enough data points collected to be beneficial in future planning. The survey is set to close next Friday, May 14 so we encourage you to CLICK HERE to take the survey now. –Rachael Kinnick