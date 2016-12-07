Year-End Giving Opportunities at GPCF

It’s the annual season-of-giving, and the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation encourages community members to consider making a gift to one of the many nonprofits and causes in the county. A gift to GPCF and its funds not only provides attractive tax benefits but makes a significant and lasting impact in Poweshiek County.

GPCF has over 120 funds and projects in the areas of education and scholarships, healthcare, arts and culture, community development, social services, and natural resources that would greatly benefit from year-end contributions. Major campaigns currently underway include Central Park, the Veterans Memorial building, and the Skatepark.

Some ideas for holiday giving include: a gift to a nonprofit or project in honor of a special recipient or a family gift to a great cause as a way to share with children the importance of giving.

“We hope our donors will embrace the spirit of giving during year-end and find a way that is available to them to maximize their giving in the community, whether through volunteering or a making a donation,” said Jessica Dillon, co-president of GPCF. “GPCF is here to be a partner in philanthropy.”

More information on the funds can be found in the Foundation’s online catalog of giving (http://greaterpcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/BigGiveBrochure.pdf ). Contributions to endowed funds are eligible to receive an additional Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Donors may contact Nicole Brua-Behrens and/or Amy Blanchard at GPCF at 641-236-5518 for assistance with year-end giving. Contributions can also be made online at www.greaterpcf.org and checks can be sent to GPCF, P.O. Box 344, Grinnell, Ia., 50112 or dropped off at the Foundation Office, 1510 Penrose Street. Gifts will be accepted through Dec 31st, 2016. To ensure credit in the 2016 tax year, donors should consider making gifts as early as possible in December.

The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) is a non-profit organization that assists donors in supporting local non-profit organizations to make life better for people in the area. The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation partners with GPCF to provide back office support services through the foundation’s Community Support Services (CSS) program to achieve greater efficiency and increased organizational capacity by sharing office space and administrative services.