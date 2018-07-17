Grinnell Area Arts Council is pleased to announce the addition of Monica St. Angelo as our new Operations Manager!

Monica, who holds a BA in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, danced professionally before attending college, has worked in a variety of positions with Grinnell College, and is also well-known in the community for her work as a yoga instructor, business operator, choreographer and volunteer.

“I’m delighted to return to my arts roots and join the Grinnell Area Arts Council in an official capacity,” Monica says. “Since my family moved to Grinnell 19 years ago, GAAC programming has been an important part of our life here, whether Music in the Park, community theater, or kids’ classes. I’m looking forward to working with everyone involved in GAAC and playing a more active role in supporting the arts in Grinnell.”