Updates to the City of Grinnell Recycling Program

Learn more about how you can do your part to help the environment in your own backyard at the next UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Senior Education Program on Monday, August 27. Hear from Duane Neff, director of public services, about the City of Grinnell’s recycling program. Neff will talk about the cost of the program and the recent changes that have been made.

Neff has been with the City of Grinnell for 38 years. He served as the director of building and planning for 36 years and recently moved into the director of public services position. He will bring information about acceptable and non-acceptable items and talk about the direction the recycling program is headed toward in the future.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be held at 10 a.m. in the Drake Community Library, with refreshments beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Parking is available at the Drake Community Library, along Park Street, on Fifth Avenue, and in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. Seniors needing transportation may call GRMC Communications and Development at 641-236-2593 by the Thursday before the program.