UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Specialty Clinic Welcomes Cardiologist

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Nelson Telles, MD, of UnityPoint Clinic Cardiology to our team of providers in Grinnell. Dr. Telles will see patients in UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Specialty Clinic starting on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Dr. Telles completed his medical education at Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado in Venezuela and his residency and internship training at the University of Iowa – Des Moines Internal Medicine Residency Program. He completed his cardiovascular disease fellowship at Louisiana State University – Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, La. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a registered physician in vascular interpretations.

He specializes in clinical cardiology, and his interests include vascular lesions, cardiomyopathy, cardiac care, cardiovascular health, cardiac ultrasound and valvular heart disease. Dr. Telles is fluent in Spanish and English. He is focused on providing patient-centered care and partnering with his patients to make the best decisions for their health.

“I chose to go into medical school in part because my mother was a cardiology patient for a long time. I saw her going through all the cardiology procedures and I got interested in how those gave her a good quality of life,” says Dr. Telles. “Being able to provide the best quality of care to patients is what inspires me to be better.”

Dr. Telles is accepting new patients in Grinnell. Discuss your options with your primary care provider and call (515) 241-2330 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Telles.

Visit unitypoint.org/Grinnell to learn more about health care services for our community.