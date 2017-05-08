Tilly Woodward to Keynote Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center’s 19th Annual Women Helping Women Event

(Des Moines, Iowa) May 2, 2017 – The Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center is hosting its 19th Annual Women Helping Women Luncheon, benefitting vulnerable women and girls who need quality mental health services. The luncheon will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Des Moines. To make reservations, please visit www.dmpcc.org or call 515-251-6670.

The keynote speaker will be artist, professor and social activist Tilly Woodward. The honoree will be Pamela Bass-Bookey, whose leadership as a founding member and first President of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation has helped to make Des Moines a world class destination for public art.

Women Helping Women has built a strong reputation as an event that provides stimulating, motivational speakers, creates an exceptional opportunity for networking, and, most importantly, supports women in need. Last year nearly 500 people attended the event and the funds raised helped provide over one thousand counseling sessions for women and girls who otherwise would not have had access to counseling.

“It is deeply moving to see how people respond to Women Helping Women with great generosity in spirit and support,” said Terri Mork Speirs, Director of Marketing at the Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center. “Many of us have personal experience with depression, anxiety, abuse, trauma, loss and other emotional challenges – and we want to help others. The luncheon is a chance to enjoy a lovely time with friends for a great cause while being inspired by two amazing women.”

Mental health is an important issue for all. For women and girls the needs are further complicated because of their overrepresentation in populations that experience poverty and crime. Lone mothers can be the most vulnerable and often have little to no access to resources, including counseling and psychiatry.

Since 1999, the Center’s Women Helping Women annual luncheon has raised almost $700,000 to provide counseling assistance so that those who need professional help may access it, including those who are underinsured or live in low-income households.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.dmpcc.org or contact Terri Speirs at tspeirs@dmpcc.org or 515-251-6670.