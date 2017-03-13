Tiffany Criswell Promoted to Administrator of St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – March 10, 2017) Tiffany Criswell has been promoted to Administrator/RN of St. Francis Manor after passing her National Association of Long-Term Care Administrator Boards (NAB) earlier this month. Tiffany joins the administrative leadership team with Executive Administrator Dion Schrack who recently completed 35 years as Administrator of St. Francis Manor. Tiffany completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Care Management through Ottawa University in 2016.

“Tiffany’s passion for quality care and her leadership as Quality Coordinator/RN since August of 2014 has resulted in a deficiency-free survey and one deficiency on the most recent survey. She has also improved St. Francis Manor’s rating to an overall 5-star in the Five-Star Quality Rating System through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “The St. Francis Manor Board of Directors and I are extremely proud of Tiffany and congratulate her on this significant achievement.”

Tiffany (Larsen) Criswell graduated from Grinnell High School in 2007. She is married to Jeff Criswell and has two children.