This Spring, Renew Hope. Donate Blood.

(April 8, 2021) – It’s time to spring into action. LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood products to community hospitals and their patients. The only way those patients can get lifesaving transfusions is through generous blood donors with LifeServe. Join LifeServe at an upcoming blood drive to help impact community members.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Join us at a community blood drive in your area!

Grinnell Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, April 20, 2021

from 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM at

Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Ave..

Montezuma Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, April 28, 2021

from 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM at Memorial Hall, 205 East Main Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.