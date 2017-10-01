The Stew Mixes Music and Moods with Free Concert

By Michael McAllister

Two bands take the stage at The Stew Friday night, September 29—Grinnell’s Pink Neighbor and Des Moines’ Gloom Balloon—but no battle of the bands is in the offing.

Each set of musicians admires the other.

Of Pink Neighbor, Balloons’ Patrick Tape Fleming waxes approvingly, “I love Pink Neighbor so getting to see them play is always a treat.”

And of Gloom Balloon, Pink Neighbor’s Erik Jarvis draws an analogy: “A Gloom Balloon show is a little bit like canoeing or kayaking a less-than-familiar waterway—at first there’s a tendency to want to resist, but then it’s really rewarding and thrilling to sort of give in to the flow of the show.”

Gloom Balloon released its second album, Drying the Eyes of the Goddess of Gloom, Underneath the Stars and the Moon, on September 1 on the Maximum Ames label.

Any record is important to its creator, but this album carries extra significance for Fleming. On a personal level, as he told The Des Moines Register’s Matthew Leimkuehler, it’s an apology-in-advance to his two-year-old son, Nilsson. “I’m probably going to screw up at some point,” stated Fleming, speaking of fatherhood.

In fact, his sense of obligation to get fatherhood right brings a second level of significance to the album. It may be his last—or at least the last in which he is so fully immersed. And he may also step off the road for a time.



As a performer, Fleming is “a notoriously energetic and jubilant performer,” Jarvis notes. People can expect “collage-like video projections, stellar dance moves, and, of course, balloons.”

Asked about his influences, Fleming does not spare credit: “I love everything from Abba to Zappa!” He goes on to cite special favorites: “Olivia Tremor Control, The Beatles, The Band, Curtis Mayfield, Carole King, ELO, Hendrix, [and] Dylan.”

Why the name Gloom Balloon? “I just think a balloon is like life, Fleming answers. The second you blow it up, it’s destined to die, and it’s fragile, and can make a kid super happy, and super sad all within the matter of seconds. The same way music makes me feel.”

We can all feel a bit of that Friday night.

The show at The Stew, 927 Broad Street, is free, but seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pink Neighbor with Erik Jarvis and Katie In opens at 8:00 with Gloom Balloon’s Patrick Tape Fleming and Christopher Ford to follow. More information is available by calling 641-236-3203 or by visiting the Art Council’s website at www.grinnellarts.org.