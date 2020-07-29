THE INDISPENSABLE GRINNELLIAN: JOE ROSENFIELD AND THE COLLEGE’S EVOLUTION FROM SALVATION TO EXCELLENCE.

Wednesday August 5, at 7pm

Join Sarah Smith, candidate for House District 76, as she speaks with George Drake about his book, Mentor: Life and Legacy of Joe Rosenfield. Learn about Rosenfield’s out-of-the-box thinking and unwavering love for Grinnell College. Hear his his close friendship with the famous investor Warren Buffett helped grow Grinnell College’s endowment from $78,000 at the beginning of Rosenfield’s board service to more than 1 billion only a half-century later.

RSVP to sarahsmithforhd76@gmail.com to receive the on-line link.

As a thank you for your $50 donation to the campaign you will receive a signed paperback copy of the book