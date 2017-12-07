Susan Villarreal and Ryan McGuire – Local Community Activists Support 2nd Mile

Susan Villarreal, Biology Professor at Grinnell College, and Ryan McGuire, Grinnell based designer and artist, handprinted and donated the first batch of shirts for an upcycle collaboration they initiated with the Second Mile to help give secondhand shirts a second chance. There are seven different original designs and many different colors and sizes. The shirts are available for purchase at Second Mile, and 100% of the sale of each shirt will go to the Second Mile to support their store and community efforts.