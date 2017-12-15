Superintendent Dr. Janet Stutz’s Weekly Update for December 15, 2017

Happy Friday! It is hard to imagine that 2017 will be ending in a few short weeks. Reflecting upon the year 2017 brings me much joy as the school Superintendent of the Grinnell Newburg School District. The Grinnell Newburg School District is a wonderful place to learn and grow. Each day, I find myself smiling and energized to know that Grinnell is truly the “Jewel of the Prairie”. I feel so fortunate to have come to know many Grinnellians in such a short time. This work continues to be an incredible journey each and every day.

I sit and reflect about how proud I am of our staff as they continue to develop their craft to engage students each day in the classroom. I am proud of the work from our Board of Education and their continual focus to approve items that are in the best interest of our students. I am proud of our students for the many celebrations, no matter how large or small, that they have each and every day. I am proud to be a part of this special community.

Board Recap:

The Board of Education approved a resolution to host an election on February 6, 2017 to seek approval to build a new pre-K through 5th grade attendance center, completely gut the current middle school, and make some renovations to the high school. I will have an informational flyer available for all of our community members next week with details. We will keep you posted on any informational meetings that are forthcoming.

The Board also reviewed the “State of The District” Presentation, the At Risk Grant, and approved ATC Group Services to conduct further soil testing on the 4th Avenue site. This is being done as a precautionary measure to alleviate any concerns about the property being used for the elementary school building.

Middle School Presentation and Video

I want to thank our Middle School students and Mr. Gibson for presenting to the Board of Education last week regarding their iBooks project. Well done!

Above and Beyond:

The Board assisted me in recognizing two Above & Beyond award recipients this past week. MS Para Becky Flanagan was recognized for her work to help create modified, yet meaningful work for her students, and Senior Kevin Werner was recognized for his leadership as the FFA President.

Concerts:

“Tis the Season” for many concerts! Here are a few photos that we captured this past week! Congratulations to all of our students, staff and parents for a week of incredible music! Way to go Choir and Band Departments.

Grinnell AmeriCorps Partnership

The Grinnell AmeriCorps Partnership is excited to announce applications are now open for seven AmeriCorps positions! These positions are short-term, part-time coordinators for our programs that include Summer Learning, Skills Gap, Healthy Readers, School Readiness, and Engagement (Volunteer, Community and Family.) Applications are now available via email: americorps@grinnell.edu or interested individuals may call our office at 641-269-3900 for additional information. The application deadline is Monday, January 8, 2018. All service terms begin on Friday, February 2. In addition to a service stipend, all positions include a Segal Education Award for members who fulfill the service requirements. This is a wonderful opportunity for our seniors who are of the age of 17 or older, or college students who are looking for summer work. You will gain incredible experiences working with our youth while assisting them to become better readers! We hope you consider this opportunity.

Upcoming Events: Please visit the Calendar page on our website for further details

December 22 – Middle School Holiday Assembly

December 25 – January 2 – Winter Break

January 8 – No School, PD Day

Please take a look at our Virtual Backpack for student activities and upcoming events. This changes quite frequently!