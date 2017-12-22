Superintendent Dr. Janet Stutz’s Weekly Update Dec. 22, 2017

Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Family and Friends,

Happy Holidays! Here’s to wishing everyone a safe and joyful winter break! It is my best hope that you find time with family and friends, reading a wonderful book, or time to relax before 2018 begins. This weekly update is full of celebrations and highlights. Please review the informational attachment flyer regarding the upcoming bond referendum at the end of this update. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns regarding the upcoming bond vote that will be held on February 6, 2017.

District Office Holiday Hours

December 25 – Closed

December 29 – Open until Noon

January 1 – Closed

January 3, 2018

Students will resume their regular schedule on January 3. Once again, please ensure that your Infinite Campus email and telephone contacts are up to date. We use this information to send messages regarding school delays, or closure in the event of a severe weather. Please take the time over break to check your contact information. Parent Portal Link

PD Day is January 8

This is just a reminder that we will be holding our first Professional Development Day of the new year on January 8, 2018. PD Day Schedule for the Remainder of the Year: February 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7.

GHS Family and Consumer Sciences

Mrs. Skouson’s FCS Classes have been hard at work preparing for this holiday season. The Interior Design class spent the last week designing and constructing gingerbread houses in various architectural styles, and the Culinary Arts 2 students have baked and sold over 200 dozen cookies (yes, you read that right)! Proceeds will be donated to help schools in the Virgin Islands recover from this year’s devastating hurricanes. Way to go GHS FCS!

Middle School Poster Contest Winners:

Kennedy Haynes, Morgan Reed, and Judith Perez-Valentin (in order) were chosen as winners for the SCISWA (South Central Iowa Solid Waste Agency) poster contest. They were chosen from over 350 participants. Congratulations to our winners!

Breakfast Book Club:

Parents, Rotarian members, and Grinnell Staff spent Wednesday morning with our youngest readers during the Breakfast Book Club Event! Thank you to our parents, staff and volunteers for a spectacular event.

Admin Team Meeting:

This week our administrative team met with our AEA representatives to review the remaining workshop model sessions as well as our continued focus in the area of literacy. We will be scheduling a time in January to meet with our coaches and PLC leaders to discuss next years professional development time.

Basketball Games:

As I sit and watch our teams play, I am impressed with their sportsmanship not only on the court, but off of the courts as well. Thank you to all of our coaches and administrators who work very hard with our students each and every day. I am very proud of our Grinnell Students! Thank you for being such great kids!

Middle School Tiger Time Contest

Tiger Time teams competed in a costume contest- winners were Mrs. Cirks’ class (Cat in the Hat), Ms. Cis’ class (Pirates of the Caribbean), Mrs. Culham’s class (Flintstones), and Ms. DeCoster’s class (Charlie Brown and the Peanuts).

Bond Informational Flyer:

There are two informational flyers for you to review regarding the upcoming Bond on February 6, 2018. There is a talking points flyer and an informational flyer. If you have questions regarding the bond and its purpose, please feel free to contact me at any time. If you would like for me to come and speak to your group about the facts and purpose of the bond vote, then please feel free to email me at janet.stutz@grinnell-k12.org. I am happy to come and provide information to you and your group.

Talking Points

Informational Flyer

Have a fantastic break! Stay safe!

Sincerely,

Janet

P.S. Here are a few more pictures from this week of our awesome kids, including Mr. Edsen’s math classes, who performed songs re-written with math lyrics!

—

