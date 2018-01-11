St. Francis & Seeland Park Host Grinnell College Basketball Team, Coached and Families

St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park hosted the Grinnell College Men’s and Women’s basketball teams and the coaches and their families at an annual dinner in the Social Center on January 4. Over 70 guests enjoyed the delicious meal featuring barbecue ribs, airline chicken, and curry chicken prepared by the Culinary staff. About a dozen Seeland Park “fans” also enjoyed meeting and visiting with the players and coaches. Go Pioneers!