Coming soon – The St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park Fish Fry…Friday March 10th – ALL YOU CAN EAT – Fish, Fries and Cole Slaw. Serving from 5 – 7pm at the St. Francis Manor Social Center. Tickets $8 if purchased by March 3rd – $10 after March 3rd or at the door on March 10th. Purchase advance tickets at the St. Francis Manor Administration Office Monday thru Friday 8am to 5pm, 2021 4th Avenue, Grinnell. 641-236-7592 – stfrancismanor.com