St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park Announce a “Fish Fry”Open to the Public on March 9th

(Grinnell, IA – February 14, 2018) St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park are inviting the public to a community “Fish Fry” on Friday, March 9th. All-you-can-eat fish, french fries, and cole slaw will be served between 5:00 and 7:00 PM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located off St. Francis Drive north of 4th Avenue in Grinnell. Attendees will be able to dine in or pick up carry out meals.

Tickets are $8 if purchased on or before March 2nd and $10 after March 2nd. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the St. Francis Manor Administration Office located at the east entrance of St. Francis Manor, 2021 4th Avenue, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM. Tickets will also be available at the Social Center entrance the night of the event.

For more information, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call 641-236-7592.