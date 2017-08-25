St. Francis Manor Employees Receive Honors

(Grinnell, IA – August 24, 2017) St. Francis Manor employees Tina Failor, certified nursing assistant (CNA), and Josie Leshen, licensed practical nurse (LPN), have been named as Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation scholarship recipients. IHCA Senior Vice President & COO Cindy Baddeloo presented Failor and Leshen with the Foundation’s $1,000 John R. Grubb Scholarships at a reception at St. Francis Manor on August 23. Both women were recognized for their outstanding commitment to providing long term services and supports to the residents they serve at St. Francis Manor.

Failor and Leshen, both pursuing Registered Nurse (RN) degrees, have found their passion in long term services and supports and find great reward in their professions. Failor plans to remain at St. Francis Manor after becoming an RN and hopes to possibly work toward becoming a nurse practitioner. “I love connecting with the residents and reading with them, laughing with them,” said Failor in her nomination essay. “There is a special place in my heart that is hard to explain, it had not been filled before working at St. Francis Manor.” Morgan Beck, St. Francis Manor Director of Nursing, speaks highly of Failor. “Tina Failor has been a great asset to our team at St. Francis Manor,” said Beck. “She is hardworking, always willing to learn, and great with our residents.”

Leshen has worked at St. Francis Manor for over two years. She plans to finish school in May 2018 and will be the Manager/RN of the Hammond Center for Assisted Living once it is completed. “Working at St. Francis Manor made me realize that I would love to be a nurse and care for the elderly, specifically,” said Leshen in her nomination essay. “I strongly believe that every person’s life has a purpose, and I believe that my purpose is to care for the elderly.” “Josie is a dedicated employee and will make a great RN,” said Tiffany Criswell, St. Francis Manor Administrator/RN. “She will work whatever assignment that was given to her and have a positive attitude. Most of all, Josie is compassionate and caring to every resident and coworker.”

The Iowa Health Care Association Foundation is supported by the 819 member organizations of the Iowa Health Care Association, which includes Iowa nursing facilities, assisted living communities, residential care facilities, home health agencies and long term services and supports associated businesses. To learn more about the scholarship program, contact Claire Seely, IHCA Vice President, Public Relations and Member Communications, at (515) 978-2204. For information about the programs and services at St. Francis Manor, contact Executive Administrator Dion Schrack at (641) 236-7592 or visit www.stfrancismanor.com.