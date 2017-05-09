St. Francis Manor Celebrates 40 Years of Service with an Appreciation Dinner

(Grinnell, IA – May 8, 2017) Throughout 2017, St. Francis Manor will be celebrating 40 years of service to the Greater Poweshiek County area in a variety of ways. To mark the actual 40th anniversary of St. Francis Manor in February, St. Francis Manor residents, board members, employees and Seeland Park residents celebrated with soft-serve ice cream in the Social Center. On May 3rd, an appreciation dinner was held for special friends of St. Francis Manor. Other public events are being planned for later this summer and fall.

Following a dinner which included steak and sea scallops prepared by the St. Francis culinary staff, Tom Lacina, St. Francis Manor Foundation Vice Chair, began the program by sharing a brief history of St. Francis Manor. He stated that in February 1977, the first 48 residents moved into the new 51-bed care facility which replaced two older intermediate-care units, one located at Grinnell General Hospital and the other in the old St. Francis Hospital previously located where Seeland Park Phase I is now. After separating from Grinnell General Hospital in September 1980, St. Francis Manor became a community non-profit organization. Tom also recognized long-term administrator Dion Schrack who began his employment as Administrator on January 1, 1982 at the age of 23. “Under Dion’s 35-year leadership and with the help of progressive board members, excellent staff members, and generous donations through the St. Francis Manor Foundation, the campus has expanded to 31 acres to accommodate the changing needs of the residents we serve,” Tom added.

Executive Administrator Dion Schrack recognized St. Francis Manor board members, St. Francis Manor Foundation board members, and former board members in attendance and thanked everyone for their donations to the Hammond Center Assisted Living Capital Campaign. Dion updated the attendees on the status of the building project, stating that bids are due on May 25 and he “remains hopeful that the bids will come in close to project estimates so the ground-breaking can happen in July.” Dion also recognized Betty Hammond, thanking her for allowing St. Francis Manor to name the assisted living community in her honor and in memory of her late husband, Montie.

Director of Development Mindy Van Dyke reiterated Schrack’s thanks to the group for their generous donations to the Hammond Center Capital Campaign, giving special recognition to Jewel Kintzinger whose $50,000 donation in December 2016 helped to complete the Phase I fundraising goal of $500,000 and kicked off the Phase II fundraising goal of $750,000 to finish the lower level of the Hammond Center with amenities providing a better quality of life for the residents of Seeland Park and the Hammond Center for Assisted Living. Both Jewel and her son, Stuart Kintzinger from Charlotte, North Carolina, were in attendance at the special event.

Mindy also thanked the attendees for supporting the Annual Fund Drive which helps to meet specific needs such as purchasing adjustable resident beds, purchasing an omnicycle for residents’ use in the restorative program, and replacing the aging second van. Mindy concluded her remarks by announcing the creation of a St. Francis Manor Foundation Endowed Fund through the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation which will help to ensure long-term security for the St. Francis Manor Life Plan Community as well as offer some very advantageous tax benefits to donors.

“As St. Francis Manor continues its legacy of care for generations to come, additional gifts and pledges of any amount are needed and appreciated not only for the assisted living capital campaign, but also for the annual fund and the new endowed fund,” said Mindy Van Dyke. Checks made payable to “St. Francis Manor Foundation” may be dropped off or mailed to 2021 4th Avenue, Grinnell, IA 50112. For more information about St. Francis Manor, visit www.stfrancismanor.com.