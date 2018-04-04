St. Francis Manor Announces Manager/RN for its New Hammond Center for Assisted Living

(Grinnell, IA – April 4, 2018) St. Francis Manor is pleased to announce that Sammi Bryan, RN has been named Manager/RN of the Hammond Center for Assisted Living which is currently being constructed at 907 Orchard Drive and scheduled to open in November. The 2-story Hammond Center will include 20 assisted living apartments ranging in size from studio to two-bedroom apartments and will connect to the 10-plex apartments and the Administration Offices on the east side of St. Francis Manor.

“Sammi brings a wealth of experience to this position and is an outstanding nurse with a very caring heart,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “She is passionate about providing excellent patient care and with her leadership, I am confident that our assisted living tenants will enjoy a very comfortable home-like environment.”

Sammi obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing from Marshalltown Community College after graduating from SEMCO High School in Gilman. She worked at Grinnell General Hospital for 4.5 years prior to her employment with Surgical Associates for the past 29 years. Sammi joined St. Francis Manor in September 2015 as a staff nurse on an as-needed basis and began serving on St. Francis Manor’s Board of Directors in October 2017.

“I am excited to be a part of this important project for the Grinnell community and look forward to working with the new residents and their families to make sure their transition into our assisted living community will be a great experience,” said Sammi. “In the meantime, I will be working with Executive Administrator Dion Schrack and Administrator Tiffany Criswell to establish admission criteria, pricing, fees and services.”

On May 16 at 2 PM, a community-wide meeting will be held in St. Francis Manor’s Social Center to discuss completion of the Hammond Center and to begin taking apartment reservations and deposits.