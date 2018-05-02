St. Francis Manor Announces Assisted Living Informational Meeting on May 16

(Grinnell, IA – May 2, 2018) With a scheduled opening this November, construction is progressing on the Hammond Center for Assisted Living addition to the St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park Life Plan Community. Framing of the Hammond Center’s first floor rooms has been completed and the second floor has been installed. Crews have also poured cement for the flooring in the basement that will house amenities designed to improve the quality of life for all campus residents. The 2-story assisted living community will include 20 apartments ranging in size from studio to two-bedroom and will connect to the 10-plex apartments and the Administration Offices on the east side of St. Francis Manor.

On May 16 at 2 PM, a public meeting will be held in St. Francis Manor’s Social Center for anyone interested in learning more about the Hammond Center for Assisted Living. Administrators Dion Schrack and Tiffany Criswell, as well as Hammond Center Manager/RN Sammi Bryan, will provide an overview of the project and discuss assisted living eligibility requirements, included services, optional services, and applicable fees. Residency applications will also be available for those interested in reserving an apartment now.

“Manager/RN Sammi Bryan and I have already met with some of the individuals or couples who expressed interest in our assisted living community before construction began. As a result, we expect nine apartments on the first floor to be tentatively reserved by the first week in May,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “Anyone interested in our assisted living community is invited to either contact Sammi or me now for information or to attend the meeting on May 16.”

For more information about the Hammond Center for Assisted Living, call 641-236-7592 or visit www.stfrancismanor.com.