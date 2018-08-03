St. Francis Manor Announces A Free Lunch & Learn Educational Program



(Grinnell, IA – August 3, 2018) St. Francis Manor will offer a free educational Lunch & Learn program to the public on the important topic of Medicaid Eligibility & Spousal Impoverishment. This program will discuss: (1) Medicaid eligibility requirements for a single person running out of financial resources to pay for care in a long-term healthcare facility; and (2) how to protect a couple’s assets in the event of one spouse entering a long-term care facility so the spouse at home is not impoverished. In addition, long-term care insurance and Medicaid eligibility for future residents of the Hammond Center for Assisted Living will be discussed.

This FREE Lunch & Learn program will be held on Wednesday, August 22, from Noon to 1:30 PM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center located north of 4thAvenue on St. Francis Drive. Reservations are required as seating is limited. The program will be presented by Dion Schrack, Executive Administrator of St. Francis Manor.

To reserve your seat for lunch and this program, please call the St. Francis Manor Administration Office at (641) 236-7592 by August 17 or email info@stfrancismanor.com.