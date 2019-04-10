Grinnell News

Recent Posts

Grant to Support Creation of Community Health Initiative ﻿

Members of Healthy Grinnell from left to right: Samantha Maly-Schmidt, Grinnell College Student; Steve Langerud, The Mayflower; Dr. Jennifer Paisley, GRMC Internal Medicine; Melissa Dunham, Grinnell Heritage Farms; Bill Menner, GRMC Board Chair; Laurel Tuggle-Lacina, Grinnell Local Foods Connection; Jennifer Havens, GRMC; and Chad Nath, GRMC. Grant to Support Creation of Community Health Initiative  A $50,000 Iowa Healthcare Collaborative grant …

Read More »

College Degree Studies in Prison﻿

George Drake Grinnell College’s Liberal Arts in Prison program was the topic of The Mayflower Community monthly “Forum” program on May 14th. These programs are organized by the Mayflower Residents Association with the intent of bringing in speakers on pertinent local topics. The speakers for the Prison program were George Drake, founder; Emily Guenther, Director; and residents Katherine McClelland and Chris …

Read More »

Bestselling author Amy Tan inspires Grinnell College graduates﻿

Amy Tan was awarded and honorary degree and delivered a speech at the 2019 Commencement ceremony at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa May 20, 2019. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College) Commencement speaker receives honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree  GRINNELL, Iowa — New York Times bestselling author Amy Tan shared the zigzagging path of her own career with nearly 400 graduates …

Read More »

Breathe Happy: The Benefits of Mindful Breathing

Each breath you take can lead to a healthier, happier lifestyle. Learn more about the benefits of mindful breathing techniques from Danielle Sadler, licensed acupuncturist, diplomate in Oriental Medicine, at the UnityPoint Health®– Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Senior Education Program on Monday, June 3.  In her presentation, Sadler will review what new research shows about how breathing affects everything from blood pressure …

Read More »

Grinnellians Talk Trash:﻿

Zero Garbage Growth the Focus of LWV Event Ryan Ferguson By Michael McAllister A lot of trash talking could be heard not long ago at the Drake Community Library, but it had nothing to do with psyching out an opponent before a game. Or perhaps it did—if one considers garbage an opponent. The event, hosted by Grinnell’s League of Women …

Read More »

St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park Plan a “National Senior Health & Fitness Day® Celebration” with Event Open to the Public on May 29th ﻿

Local Organization Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults (Grinnell, IA – May 15, 2019)— On May 29, St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park will join more than 1,000 organizations nationally to celebrate the 26thAnnual “National Senior Health & Fitness Day.”  As an official host site, St. Francis Manor & Seeland Park invite the public to join in the …

Read More »

World War I Honor Roll traveling display to visit Grinnell

The “World War I Honor Roll” traveling display will be on exhibit May 25-June 22 at the Bucksbaum Center for the Arts in Grinnell. The exhibit honors more than 4,000 Iowans who were killed a century ago during World War I. Grinnell College to host display May 25-June 22 in Bucksbaum Center for the Arts DES MOINES – The World War I Honor Roll, …

Read More »

Author Talk and Book Signing with George Drake at Drake Community Library﻿

George Drake in Goodnow May 4, 2017. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College) George Drake, former president of Grinnell College and scholar, will present an author talk, with readings, and sign copies of his latest publication,  “Mentor: Life and Legacy of Joe Rosenfield”on Tuesday, May 28th, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, at Drake Community Library. Joe Rosenfield served as Trustee of Grinnell …

Read More »

Steve Langerud Receives Honor from Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education﻿

Steve Langerud, Executive Director of Grinnell’s Mayflower Community, was honored at the May 8thSchool Board meeting with an “Above and Beyond Award” for his work in facilitating the December and January listening sessions on the topic of a school facilities plan.  Superintendent Janet Stutz termed the sessions, “…unbiased and positive as well as informative.”  Langerud was nominated for the award by long-time …

Read More »

Get Into “Matter of Balance” at Mayflower

Do you have concerns about falling?  Many older adults experience falls and other restrictions of their activities.  “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Enjoy learning practical fall prevention techniques and simple exercises to increase flexibility, strength, and balance. During the eight-week structured group intervention course, participants learn to view falls and fear of …

Read More »

Local Mental Health Drive Benefits Area Residents

Local Mental Health Drive Benefits Area Residents May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium is kicking off its annual JPK Fund Drive with a goal of $25,000 to help local individuals receive needed mental health services.  The JPK Fund was established in 2017 by physician J.R. Paulson to honor his late colleague, Dr. Jeffrey …

Read More »

HOSPITAL TRUSTEES RECEIVE CERTIFICATION FROM IHA﻿

Program Focuses on Education and Governance Best Practices DES MOINES – A group of 76 Iowa hospital trustees and 14 Iowa hospital boards from across the state were honored April 26 at the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Trustee Recognition Ceremony at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Des Moines. The event was held in conjunction with an annual IHA education conference …

Read More »

Doing Tea for Mother’s Day﻿

Happy Mothers Day!  Working up to this important day of celebration, The Mayflower Community (Grinnell IA) hosted the annual Mothers Day Tea in the Carman Center on Friday, May 10thfor Health Center and Beebe Assisted Living residents and their guests.  In total 70 women attended, including 34 residents. Sue Drake entertained with piano music as guests arrived. Grinnellian Marlys Amundsen and friend Gloria …

Read More »

Seeking local organizations for Grinnell United Way grants

Grinnell United Way invites local organizations that serve Grinnell residents to apply to receive funding. “Grinnell United Way advances the common good in Grinnell through our partner agencies, supported by our generous donors,” said board co-chair Rachael Kinnick. “Together, we use the key building blocks of education, health, and income to improve people’s lives by dealing with the underlying causes of problems. …

Read More »

CNA Certification Program Collaboration﻿

Grinnell College, Iowa Valley Community College (Grinnell IA), and The Mayflower Community (Grinnell) are collaborating to train Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs) for life-experience work in healthcare at Mayflower.  A certified nurse aide is a person who worksprimarily in long-term care (nursing facilities)assisting residents with activities of daily living under the supervision of a nurse. Ten Grinnell College students have been selected to …

Read More »

New biography chronicles Joe Rosenfield’s life, unwavering love for Grinnell College

Joe Rosenfield was a classic out-of-the-box thinker. From his days as a Grinnell student in the early 1920s to serving as the chairman at Younkers to becoming an instrumental figure in Grinnell College history, Rosenfield’s thinking and warm personality made a positive impact on almost everyone he met. The new biography “Mentor: Life and Legacy of Joe Rosenfield,” released in May, chronicles …

Read More »

Saints Rest—the Movie—Coming Soon to a Digital Device Near You﻿

By Michael McAllister Last month, Noga Ashkenazi, director and co-writer of Saints Rest, a film featuring Grinnell, announced that the film would be digitally released in May.  Effective today, May 1, the film may be preordered on iTunes, with a release date of May 18.  Also on May 18, Amazon and Google Play will offer the film.  Ashkenazi and co-writer Tyson Stock staged …

Read More »

Rindels Wins 100 Great Iowa Nurses Award

Doris Rindels of Montezuma, Iowa, received the 100 Great Iowa Nurses award for 2019. Doris is known for her servant hearted leadership throughout her career at UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center. The 100 Great Iowa Nurses award highlights outstanding nurses whose courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession stands out above all others.  After undergoing a two-part …

Read More »

Author Amy Tan to give Grinnell College commencement address on May 20﻿

Bestselling author Amy Tan will give the 2019 Grinnell College commencement address on Monday, May 20. Photo by Julian Johnson College to award honorary degrees for commitment to education, social justice and community GRINNELL, Iowa — Born in the United States to immigrant parents from China, Amy Tan, author of six novels and two memoirs, will give the 2019 commencement address …

Read More »

UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Appreciates Community Support﻿

More than $170,000 was raised in the 2018 annual fundraising efforts for UnityPoint Health®– Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) from the service area communities. These donations enabled the purchase of medical equipment including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and an ultrasound. Local donations also supported the Millgate Nursing Fund and provided $14,000 to seven GRMC employees for continuing education through scholarships or …

Read More »

The Story of the Stars﻿ | SEED | Monday May 13th

Recycling to create a better world has been happening since the beginning of time. Listen to Bob Cadmus, professor emeritus of physics at Grinnell College, explain the process with his presentation “Gases to Gases, Dust to Dust: The Lives of Stars” at the UnityPoint Health®– Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Senior Education Program on Monday, May 13.  Cadmus will tell how our …

Read More »

Help the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Poweshiek County Attack Cancer in Our Community on Friday, July 5th﻿

Luminaria bags will be available at Grinnell State Bank from May 3rdthrough the event for a $5 donation, with all proceeds going to benefit Relay For Life of Poweshiek County. Darcy Dawson American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the 20th Annual Relay For Life of Poweshiek County on July 5th from 5-11pm at Grinnell’s Central …

Read More »

Dental Coalition Receiving Funding through 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell﻿

Members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted at their April 23 meeting to support the Poweshiek County Dental Coalition’s ongoing mission to improve access to local dental care for underserved children in the area.  Since forming in 2012, the Dental Coalition has provided support to nearly 2,500 children in Poweshiek County through Free Dental Clinic Days for Kids, …

Read More »

Legal scholar to discuss battle over teaching Darwinism in public schools﻿

Edward Larson will give the Scholars’ Convocation Lecture at Grinnell College on April 25 GRINNELL, Iowa — Edward Larson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and legal scholar, will give the Scholars’ Convocation Lecture at Grinnell College on the morning of Thursday, April 25. WHAT: Larson’s lecture is part of Grinnell College’s Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program. New members of Phi Beta Kappa will …

Read More »

What is a Maker Lab? Art, Technology, and Community-College Partnership

Ideas come to life at Grinnell’s new Maker Lab (MLab). The MLab is collaboration between the Grinnell Area Arts Council and Grinnell College’s Wilson Center for Innovation & Leadership to help area residents create their designs. Join the UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Senior Education Program on Monday, April 29, to hear Tim Ellsworth, Sage Kapland-Goland and Monica …

Read More »

How did the Supreme Court become important in our structure of government?

The final Bucket Course of this season will explore that question by focusing on one of the nation’s founders, John Marshall.   Dr. George Drake, Professor Emeritus of History and President Emeritus at Grinnell College, will speak on “Americans We Should Know More About: John Marshall.”  The class will take place from 10:00 to 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 1,2019 in the …

Read More »

Iowa Music Hall-of-Famer Dartanyan Brown to perform at Grinnell College﻿

Dartanyan “Dart” Brown Native Iowan will break his 40-year Iowa concert absence on Wednesday, April 24  GRINNELL, Iowa — Dartanyan “Dart” Brown, one of the most celebrated musicians in Iowa history, will present a free concert of jazz, electronic/experimental and American roots music at Grinnell College on Wednesday, April 24. WHAT:Dartanyan’s performance — his first live concert in Iowa in 40 …

Read More »

Lights Shine on Small-Town Strategies at Rural Development Summit in Grinnell﻿

Lights Shine on Small-Town Strategies at Rural Development Summit in Grinnell Prompted by Bill Menner, participants at the third Iowa Rural Development Summit flash their phones in the packed auditorium of Hotel Grinnell. By Michael McAllister In Grinnell, circa 1915, merchants along Broad Street worried that they were being out maneuvered by merchants on Main Street.  They, the Broad Streeters, needed …

Read More »

J.B. Grinnell Marker Rededication Scheduled

The photo shows the original J.B. Grinnell marker dedication on May 4, 1916, in Central Park ¬– organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Grinnell Chapter. The granite Josiah Bushnell Grinnell marker in Central Park will be rededicated on May 4. Following the renovations of Central Park in 2018, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Grinnell Chapter, will host …

Read More »

Mayflower’s Club 90 Celebrates Another Year﻿

On Wednesday, April 10th, over 100 residents and guests gathered for The Mayflower Community’s (Grinnell IA) annual “Club 90” event.  The 60-year old club presented an afternoon desert, program, and music to celebrate Mayflower residents who are nonagenarians—90 or more years old.  45 honorees live on the Mayflower campus.  The program included remarks by resident Rey Evans, an avid post card collector.  Her post …

Read More »

SE*ED

Protect Yourself from Financial Abuse | SE•ED Monday August 20

Protect Yourself from Financial Abuse With the ever-present changes in technology, scammers are coming up with more ways to take advantage of elderly populations. Learn more about the steps you can take to protect yourself or a loved one from elder financial abuse at the next UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Senior Education program on Monday, Aug. 20. …

Read More »

Updates on the Zone of Confluence

  Working with the City of Grinnell and private investors, Grinnell College strives to bring economic and social vitality to downtown Grinnell. One initiative involves developing the Zone of Confluence – the neighborhood located between the Grinnell College campus and downtown Grinnell. Learn about this initiative with John Kalkbrenner, Grinnell College’s assistant vice president for Auxiliary Services and Economic Development, on …

Read More »

Applying the Goodness of Soy

Applying the Goodness of Soy Follow a non-GMO soybean on its journey through production in Iowa at the Monday, Sept. 18, Grinnell Regional Medical Center Senior Education Program. Dan Walker, Natural Products Operations Manager, will take the audience from the day the farmland was prepared to be planted, the growing season, the harvest and into the NPI processing plant; where …

Read More »

Giving Kids the World

Giving Kids the World Gary and Becky Downey of Grinnell will be sharing their volunteer experience at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 11, during the Grinnell Regional Medical Center Senior Education Program. Give Kids the World Village (GKTW) is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort that creates magical memories for children with life-threatening illnesses and their …

Read More »
Powered by OurGrinnell.com | Designed by Our Grinnell Media, LLC
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved