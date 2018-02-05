Shults & Company To Perform For Rotary Fundraiser

“As Time Goes By and Other Great Movie Songs”, a musical revue featuring the singing group, Shults & Co, will be a major fundraising event this spring for the Grinnell Rotary Club, according to club president, Effie Hall.

The production, written and directed by Frank and Sherry Shults, will take place April 12, 13 and 14 in the Hotel Grinnell Auditorium, formerly the Voertman Theatre. “We are excited to be presenting the first major production in Grinnell’s beautiful new Hotel Grinnell Auditorium. Like the building itself, the auditorium has been completely redesigned and renovated”, said the Shultses.

Among the well-known and beloved movie songs to be presented will be “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca, “Take My Breath Away” from Top Gun, “Soul Man” from The Blues Brothers and “Over the Rainbow” from the Wizard of Oz.

Shults & Co. vocalists are Frank and Sherry Shults, Tim and Gailanne Dill, Debby Pohlson, Austin Jones, George Drake, Bill Hammen, JoAnn Britton and Keith Briggs. Combo members are Mary Fopma, piano; Rick Young, bass guitar and vocals; Kent Kastendick, keyboard, Adam McFee, percussion and Anthony Nieuwsma; guitar and vocals.

Profits from the show will be donated to UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s Paul W. Ahrens Fitness Center for the purchase of new equipment.

Tickets will be available at Brown’s Shoe Fit on March 12.