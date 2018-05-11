Scenes from the Farmers Market—Opening Day, May 10

Scenes from the Farmers Market—Opening Day, May 10

By Michael McAllister

Mother Nature blessed Grinnell with a perfect day for the opening of the 2018 Farmers Market.  A quick count of tent tops showed that at least fifteen vendors were on hand.  A stroll through the market and around the beautiful new Central Park served up a lively tableau of a spring afternoon in Grinnell.

In addition to garden produce, the market offers several surprises—maple-flavored cashews, kettle corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, baked goods, craft items, and more.

The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce certifies that the Grinnell Farmers Market is a “100 % producer market.” All vendors must produce what they sell.

 

Grinnellians can enjoy the Farmers Market Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings from now through October 20.

