Re/Max Partners Realty named Business of the Year

GRINNELL, Iowa– The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Re/Max Partners Realty as the 2017 Grinnell Business of the Year at its Annual Celebration, which took place March 15 at the Grinnell College Golf Course.

“We are humbled with the recognition Re/Max Partners Realty received from the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce”, said Matt Karjahlati. “The work of our business is done by many, and I’d like to extend thanks to our team, Guadalupe Gomez, Cherie Garcia and Theresa Pagliai, for their help day in and day out. I would be remiss to recognize Joyce Halblom for her dedication to our business. The last four years have been an exciting adventure, which makes me optimistic for the future of our business.”

The Chamber recognized Re/Max Partners Realty for their positive impact on the community. They are often one of the first businesses a newcomer meets with when relocating, and their passion and knowledge for Grinnell is obvious. Re/Max employees are philanthropic with their time and talents, and are supporters of numerous organizations and community efforts, including Grinnell Community Daycare & Preschool, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters, to name a few.

“Re/Max Partners Realty is a relatively new business to the community, having opened their doors just four years ago but they have become deeply invested in the community,” said Rachael Kinnick of the Grinnell Chamber. “Having recognized the business owner as a ‘One to Watch’ at our awards celebration just last year, we are excited to see what the future holds for this locally-grown business.”

The Grinnell Chamber annually recognizes outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in a variety of award categories. Nominations are sought from the public, with the final recipients chosen by a selection committee comprised of chamber of commerce members.

In addition to naming Re/Max Partners Realty the 2017 Business of the Year, the Chamber recognized many other businesses, organizations and individuals with a variety of awards during the event, which was sponsored by Grinnell College and Grinnell Regional Medical Center. The award recipients and a brief description of each are included below:

Retail Business of the Year: Beckman Gallery II

Beckman Gallery II is a downtown anchor, offering a unique variety of products. They offer extraordinary customer service, and truly value their customers. Their business is not only a gift shop, but also offers custom framework. To top it off, the display work in the store is fabulous, encouraging people to stop in the store often.

Restaurant of the Year: 1854 Deli

Though relatively new in the community, 1854 Deli has quickly become a hot-spot for many, and has been described by their customers as one of the best and quickest lunch spots in town. Their menu offers sandwiches, soups and custom salads and can be found in the back of Saint’s Rest.

Service Business of the Year: German Plumbing Heating & Cooling

German Plumbing Heating & Cooling has a long history of success, having first opened their doors in 1898. They can often be found working nights, weekends and holidays. Their employees are knowledgeable in the field, and continue their education every year with classes, seminars and training sessions. They are a family-owned business founded and run on core values of hard work, dedication and loyalty.