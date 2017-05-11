Pete Brownell Elected President of the National Rifle Association

Wayne LaPierre Reelected Executive Vice President

ATLANTA – Pete Brownell of Montezuma, Iowa was elected by the National Rifle Association Board of Directors as President May 1, 2017, following the 146th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Atlanta.

An NRA Life Member since birth, Brownell is the Chief Executive Officer of the legendary family-owned firearm and firearm accessory retailer Brownells. He brings a record of leadership, a passion for our outdoors and shooting sports traditions, and vigor to protect and defend the Second Amendment.

Brownell was elected to the NRA Board of Directors in 2010, and has served as chairman of the Membership Committee, and as a member of the Finance, Law Enforcement Assistance, Publications Policies, and Sport Shooting Committees.

Brownell is also the former chairman of the Board of the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers and a former member of the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff Foundation Board. Outside the office, he is an accomplished athlete and avid outdoorsman.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve the 5 million members of the National Rifle Association of America. I am humbled to serve alongside Wayne LaPierre – the true heart and soul of this Association and to walk in the footsteps of my predecessors,” said Brownell. “I’m a proud NRA member from day one who grew up with a passion for guns, our rich hunting heritage, and a passion to strengthen our Second Amendment.”

The NRA Board of Directors re-elected Wayne LaPierre as the NRA Executive Vice President. Under his trusted leadership, the NRA has grown to unprecedented levels, becoming the preeminent force in American politics and strengthening its position as the nation’s foremost defender of the Second Amendment. Upon his re-election, LaPierre reappointed Josh Powell to the position of Executive Director of NRA General Operations and Chris W. Cox to the position of Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.

The elections followed the 146th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta April 27-30, 2017. The Annual Meetings attracted NRA members from across the country to celebrate American freedoms. Featuring more than 800 exhibitors in over 15 acres of exhibition hall space, this year’s event was the largest in NRA history.