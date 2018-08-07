Nonprofit Educational Workshop Series: Financial Management

August 6, 2018

Beginning next week, the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation and Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation will begin a monthly Nonprofit Educational Workshop series for local nonprofit organizations. Each session will be held on the third Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will focus on one area of financial management.

Shannon Fitzgerald, CFO & Controller of the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, will lead the financial management series and will have local guest speakers for some of the individual sessions. Chris Hanson, CFO, VP of Finance, and Treasurer of Grinnell Mutual, along with Jonathon Plate, CPA with Plate & Company, are two of the speakers who will be featured during the series.

The first session is scheduled for August 16, 2018 at the Foundation Offices, located at 1510 Penrose St. in Grinnell, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will provide a nonprofit financial overview. There is no charge for the session and lunch will be served to all attendees. There is a limited number of spaces available, so please rsvp at admin@ahrensfamilyfoundation.orgor call 641-236-5518.