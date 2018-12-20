The Mayflower Community (Grinnell, Iowa) is in the process of a $500,000 remodeling project to …Read More »
Open Dining About to Become a Reality in The Mayflower Community
The Mayflower Community (Grinnell, Iowa) is in the process of a $500,000 remodeling project to convert kitchens into fully-functioning preparation and serving facilities in the Health Center and in the independent living Buckley Dining Room. The Beebe Assisted Living kitchen will be converted at a later date. Currently, all hot and cold meals are prepared in the Buckley building kitchen and transported …Read More »