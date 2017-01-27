New Skincare Service Opens in Grinnell

A new skincare specialist began offering services on January 23. Skincare Concepts, LLC, offers a spectrum of skincare services such as facials, chemical peels, and back treatments in the Postels Community Health Park, 807 Broad Street, Grinnell.

Tammie Hall, licensed esthetician, chose to open an esthetic center after experiencing the benefits of treatment herself. Her skincare services include facials for detox cleaning, acne, dryness, and aging and well as HyrdaFacial® treatments.

“As a person ages, the skin takes longer to rejuvenate and turn over new cells,” Hall says. “For example, in people 50 years old or older, your skin takes 42 to 84 days for complete turn over. The facial care service accelerates that process to make skin look and feel more supple and hydrated. Your skin and face can feel and look better after a treatment. After the age of 20, a person produces one percent less collagen in the skin each year. Again, these services help replenish the skin. ”

Estheticians are licensed professionals who trained in maintaining and improving skin and skincare regimes. Hall attended a 600-hour training program at the PCI Academy in Ames. She is certified in esthetics and with the HydraFacial system. In the clinic, she uses Bioelements professional skincare products.

“I wanted to bring this service to the area since the closest availability is in larger cities. These skincare services help combat the damage from our youth when we didn’t use sunscreen properly. I also want to help youth, male and female, who may experience acne issues, and facial and back skin conditions,” Hall explains. “I approached the Postels Community Health Park because I wanted this clinic to look at the cosmetic and medical benefits of esthetics and healthy skin.”

Estheticians apply treatments and perform procedures to the skin to maintain its health and vitality, improve its overall appearance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and combat the effects of sun overexposure and aging, according to the Associated Skin Care Professionals.

During the initial visit, Hall completes a Bioelements SkinReading assessment with the individual and then recommends a Bioelements customized facial. The HydraFacial is able to capture skin photos for comparison before and after treatments as well as future treatments. She plans to work with the local dermatologist and primary care providers for skin conditions needing skincare treatments.

Skincare Concepts will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Skincare Concepts, LLC, at 641-236-2953.

