Whoa…Look what OurGrinnell saw today. This whimsical, colorful, unique pickup turned into a piece of art debuts in downtown Grinnell. Have you seen it? Do you know anything about it? If so please, please tell us more about it. It does have a vanity license plate with the wording MON5TER. OurGrinnell has a feeling we’ll see more of this yellow and purple object in the future.