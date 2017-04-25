Middle Way Farm to hold second on-farm plant sale April 29th

Middle Way Farm to hold second on-farm plant sale

With the growing season kicking into gear, Middle Way Farm will be holding its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 29

th

, from 9 am to noon. The plants sale will feature cool-season vegetable transplants including kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, Swiss chard, head lettuce, onions, leeks, parsley, and more, as well as a limited number of warm season transplants such as tomatoes, peppers, ground cherries, and eggplants. There will also be onion sets, seed potatoes, aloe vera houseplants, perennial fruit plants, native perennial plants, and more plants and supplies for your garden. Asparagus, rhubarb, and green onions to eat will be for sale. Farmer Jordan Scheibel will be available to consult on selecting plants and gardening methods. Visitors will also have the chance to look at Middle Way Farm’s greenhouse and vegetable fields. Middle Way Farm is transitioning to organic and uses chemical-free methods for production, including organic potting mix. Free coffee and cream will be available.