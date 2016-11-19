Lower Elementary Students In Need Benefit Before Winter Arrives

Grinnell, IA, November 18th, 2016: The annual proceeds from the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Lower Elementary Student Needs Endowment were used to fulfill some basic necessities. Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation staff gathered from the Fairview and Bailey Park Elementary principals a list of items they had observed as student needs.

Ginger Sterk and Nicole Brua-Behrens shopped the list using earnings from the Sterk Endowment which is funded by local donors. This year, shoes, boots, coats, snow pants, leggings, sweat shirts and pants were purchased and delivered to the schools.

The Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Lower Elementary Student Needs Endowment is a fund of Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF). GPCF is a nonprofit organization that assists donors in supporting local nonprofit organizations to make life better for people in the area. The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation partners with GPCF to provide back office support services through the Community Support Services program. The learn more about the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Lower Elementary Student Needs Endowment visit the GPCF website at www.greaterpcf.org and click the “Grants & Funds” link along the top of the home page.