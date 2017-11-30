Lamphier Leaving GRMC Communications and Development Role Budding Named Interim Director

Denise Lamphier, director of communications and development at Grinnell Regional Medical Center for the past 19 years, has accepted a position as the director of integrated marketing communications and media at Central College in Pella, Iowa.

“We are excited for Denise in this new career opportunity at Central. She has been such a trusted and dynamic leader at GRMC. Denise and her team have been recognized nationally for their outstanding communications work. Their work in philanthropy has also been part of the medical center’s wonderful success story. We wish her continued achievement at Central College,” says Todd Linden, GRMC president and CEO.

Jeanette Budding has been appointed interim director of communications and development.

Budding is a 20-year GRMC employee and has worked closely with Lamphier, as the assistant director, over the past two decades to coordinate the medical center’s communications, public relations, marketing, and branding functions.

“Jeanette is a natural choice for this role. She is a talented communicator and leader. She always does an impressive job of telling the GRMC story and sharing news about our services in innovative ways. She will do an excellent job leading the medical center’s communication and development team,” Linden says.

Budding has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Prior to joining GRMC in 1997, she worked as managing editor of Farm Industry News and as editor of the magazine for the National Association of Purchasing Management. Budding has always been an active member of the Grinnell community, including four years of service on the Grinnell-Newburg Community School board. She is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Grinnell and is currently lieutenant governor for division 10 of the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis district. She is also a member of the Grinnell chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I look forward to helping the medical center advance its communication and development plans,” Budding says. “Many exciting advances are happening at GRMC, including a brand new emergency department in early 2018. It’s an honor to continue to be a part of such a wonderful place.”

Although she is transitioning out of her director role at GRMC, Lamphier has agreed to serve on the medical center’s foundation board and will continue to teach Spinning® classes at the Paul W. Ahrens Fitness Center.

“I am so pleased Denise is willing to continue in a new role as a GRMC foundation board member. She will bring tremendous institutional knowledge to the board and support for our important mission,” Linden adds.

“I am proud of what the team has accomplished in the time I have been at GRMC,” Lamphier says. “The medical center is a valuable resource in our community that needs our continued love and support. I look forward to continuing to help GRMC in the future as a volunteer on the GRMC foundation board, as a donor, and as a Spinning instructor.”