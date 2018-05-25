Karjalahti Earned Diamond Achievement Recognition

Grinnell, IOWA (May, 2018) Broker, Owner of RE/MAX Partners Realty Matthew Karjalahti of the Mid-Iowa Regional, and the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors has earned the Diamond Individual Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of Realtors® (IAR). This is the IAR’s highest achievement award and the second award that Karjalahti has received from the Iowa Association of Realtors including the Platnium Individual Achievement in 2017.

The IAR Individual Achievement Awards were initiated in 1988 to recognize excellence in real estate activities. Any Realtor® or Realtor® Associate member of the Iowa Association of Realtors® is eligible. Eligible members who participated in 1-2.49million, 2.5-4.99 million, 5-7.49 million, 7.5-9.99 million and over 10 million dollars worth of sales, leases and/or listings closed and commissions earned during 2017 were able to win the prestigious Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Individual Achievement Awards.

Karjalahti was pleased to receive this award. “Being honored with the Iowa Association of Realtors highest award is an incredible compliment from my peers. I’m excited and grateful to be able to continue to serve our communities.” says Karjalahti

The Iowa Association of Realtors® is the state’s largest real estate professional organization, representing more than 7,200 members and affiliates. The term Realtor® is a registered and protected trademark. A Realtor® is a member of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), the state association of Realtors® and their local board of Realtors®. By joining the Realtor® organization, a real estate professional has to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and its standards of professionalism, integrity and competence.