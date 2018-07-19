Join Us For FREE Pie & Coffee

and find out how you can enjoy an safe and yet independent life at the new Hammond Center for Assisted Living opening soon in Grinnell. Only 8 apartments remain available so it is time seize the moment and join us at one of the upcoming informational event:

MONTEZUMA – August 1 at 1:30 pm – Daily Grind

BROOKLYN – August 2 at 2 pm – Classic Deli

NEW SHARON – August 7 at 9 am – McVay Family Center

GRINNELL – August 9 at 2 pm – West Side Family Dining

SULLY – August 14 at 2 pm – Coffee Cup

Space is limited so please RSVP at least one week in advance of the event you plan to attend by calling 641-269-5454 or email info@stfrancismanor.com