January Offers Mask Up Month Shopping Giveaways

Local businesses dedicate entire month to safety-focused shopping promotions

Grinnell, IA — Following the success of “Mask Up Day” in late November, Mayor Dan Agnew and the Mask Up Coalition have ignited a new campaign in 2021 to promote mask-wearing that can be celebrated for the entire month of January. “Mask Up Month” encourages shoppers to visit participating stores, share why they mask up and receive special weekly giveaways for their involvement.

“We are very fortunate to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare employees in our community and feel hopeful in this new year to see the light at the end of this pandemic,” says Mayor Dan Agnew. “But we still need to practice safety protocols until that point and think we can continue wearing masks and creating unity in the process.”

Mask Up Month is intended to encourage continued mask-wearing in addition to supporting local shopping and safe community engagement. As shoppers visit participating stores, they will have the opportunity to share why – or for whom – they wear a mask and will then receive a predetermined giveaway for that week. Weekly giveaways include:

Week of January 4: A free – and highly comfortable – mask

Week of January 11: A plain mask with fabric markers to create a mask design

Week of January 18: $10 in Grinnell Bucks with the purchase of $50 Grinnell Bucks

Week of January 25: VIP shopping week specials and discounts

“We are more than excited to get back to normal dining and can’t wait to see our customers for more than just a transaction out the door,” says Joey Pagliai, owner of Pagliai’s Pizza Grinnell. “Until that’s a reality, we’re happy to participate in Mask Up Month where we can reward our customers with some swag and give them an opportunity to share why we still plan to mask up for the foreseeable future. For me, I mask up for my wife and kids.”

“This pandemic has created an incredible burden on local businesses, and it is so important for our community to continue supporting locally whenever possible,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is proud to support the Mask Up Month initiative and hope that we can all encourage our family and friends to safely continue to spend their dollars, especially the recently distributed stimulus checks, in Grinnell. It’s amazing what you can find within our community that you may have previously thought only available online or outside our community.”

To learn more about Mask Up Month and participating stores, visit MaskUpGrinnell.com. The Mask Up Coalition is sponsored by Brownells, the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, the City of Grinnell, the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, the Grinnell-Newburg School District and the Poweshiek County Department of Public Health.