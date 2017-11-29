Imagine Grinnell and Peace Tree Brewing to host Holiday Party for the Grinnell Skatepark

The Grinnell BMX/Skate park campaign is rolling toward its $250,000 goal to redesign and rebuild the park complex near Bailey Park Elementary school. Peace Tree Brewing Co., Grinnell’s newest local nightspot, is collaborating with Imagine Grinnell to help the campaign reach its fundraising goal.

Peace Tree will host a skate and BMX-themed event on December 8th at its 923 Main Street Grinnell location from 5-8pm. “Think of it as an after-work party that celebrates the arrival of the holiday season AND helps raise money for this much-needed facility in Grinnell,” says Imagine Grinnell Director, Rich Dana. Peace Tree will donate a portion of profits from beer sales and fundraising committee members will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the park design. Members of Imagine Grinnell, the local non-profit that coordinates skatepark fundraising, will be on hand to sell skatepark t-shirts and raffle tickets for a range of holiday gift baskets.

Fundraising efforts for the new Grinnell skatepark have made major advances this summer, with committed donations reaching 80% of the money needed to begin construction in the spring of 2018. Grinnell College has committed $50,000 to the skatepark project in the form of a matching grant, which is nearing fulfillment. With less than $5,000 left to raise to complete the match, the skatepark fundraising committee is hoping to raise those dollars during the holiday season. Imagine Grinnell Director Rich Dana explains: “We have made huge progress this year, and we are so close to collecting the matching grant from the college. We really appreciate Peace Tree helping us get closer to that goal. This is going to be a fun, laid back way for us to celebrate the holidays AND contribute to a good cause.”

“Why Does Grinnell Need A Skatepark?”

Bailey Park is home to the Grinnell Skatepark. Originally built for skateboarders, the park also attracts BMX (bicycle motocross) riders, extreme inline skaters, scooters and rollerskaters. The original wooden ramps did not age well, and were torn down. Now, the demand for a safe and challenging environment for skaters and riders is greater than ever. It’s time to renovate the Grinnell Skatepark, and we need your help!

For More Info Contact: Rich Dana, Imagine Grinnell, 641.236.5518 imaginegrinnell@iowatelecom.net

6 Great Reasons Grinnell Needs a Skatepark:

SKATEPARKS PROVIDE A SAFE ENVIRONMENT FOR SKATEBOARDING The majority of skateboarding injuries happen outside skateparks. The most common injuries are falls due to surface irregularities and collisions with motor vehicles or pedestrians.The best way to keep youth safe is to provide them access to safe, designated spaces to pursue their activity.

SKATEBOARDING HAS SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL HEALTH BENEFITS Arguably the most important reason for participating in action sports is the fact that it keeps you healthy and physically fit. Finding an activity that gets kids off the couch and keeps them in shape is vital for the youth of this nation, especially in this time of a national health crisis. Skateboard tricks and the lifestyles of the kids who practice them could be a key to fitness into adulthood. A recent study by Johns Hopkins University researchers said regularly skating, Rollerblading and biking increase children’s chances of fighting the flab as they grow.

SKATEBOARDING HAS SIGNIFICANT MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS Teenage years are an “awkward period in your life. You’re looking for definition and identity and your place in the world,” said Miki Vuckovich, executive director of the Tony Hawk Foundation, a nonprofit group working with city governments to help build public skateparks. “Skateboarding is the answer for a lot of kids. It’s fun. They can do it on their own terms. It doesn’t require a coach or a team. Skating is something you do at your own pace.”

SKATEPARKS HAVE A POSITIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT “Our town has been very pleased with the economic impact that the new skatepark has brought to Carbondale. With many visitors staying here over the Summer months just to skate our park, with large contests being held here and the free advertisements that skaters pass on to each other about Carbondale, our skatepark has been exceptional for town business.” Carbondale Recreation Coordinator Chris Woods – Carbondale, Colorado

SKATEPARKS REDUCE DAMAGE TO PRIVATE PROPERTY Without designated skateparks, skateboarders will make use of any and all terrain in their community. This often includes the private property of local businesses, as well as public spaces such as downtown plazas. Public skateparks are a win-win because skateboarders have a safe place to pursue their passion, while law enforcement and business owners don’t have to spend time, money and energy shooing skateboarders away from their property.