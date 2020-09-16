The Mask Up Grinnell campaign coalition is pleased to share the “I Mask Up” video to continue raising awareness and encouraging mask-wearing in our community. This is the one most important safety options today to help the spread of the COVAD-19 Virus. Protect your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and business associates today by committing to “Mask Up Grinnell.” #MaskUpGrinnellFeel free to visit MaskUpGrinnell.com to order any materials you would like for your organization. Should you need any materials custom-created, we are happy to discuss!#MaskUpGrinnell