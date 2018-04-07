Hospice to Offer End-of-Life Training Class

UnityPoint Health®–Grinnell Regional Hospice will host an end-of-life and hospice volunteer training for residents in the GRMC service area. This class is intended for people who are interested in learning more about end of life issues and care. This year, the training will be held on five Wednesday mornings, from 8 a.m. to noon. Hospice volunteer and end-of-life training will be on May, 9, 16, 23, 30, and June 6 in GRMC’s Light Center for Community Health, 306 4thStreet, Grinnell.

“Attendees of this training program learn key issues that a patient faces when nearing the end of life. Our intent is to help individuals who will be caregivers or support caregivers for these individuals,” says Sheena Huls, hospice volunteer coordinator. “The education provided during the 20-hour training really has value for everyone. We all face death and many help friends and family through the process.”

Huls also notes that though there is no obligation to become an active volunteer after completion of the course, Grinnell Regional Hospice often has individuals who choose to volunteer with its program.

There is no cost to attend this class. Hospice does need reservations by May 7 to ensure enough materials and food. Please reserve a space by calling Sheena Huls at 641-236-2418 or email at shuls@grmc.us.