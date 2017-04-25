Grinnell Mutual opens West Des Moines IT office Grinnell, Iowa — Grinnell Mutual has expanded its physical facilities to include an office in West Des Moines, Iowa. The 109-year-old property-casualty company is headquartered in Grinnell, Iowa, where the bulk of its 750 employees work. Grinnell Mutual also has a business continuity facility in Newton, Iowa. The West Des Moines …Read More »
Middle Way Farm to hold second on-farm plant sale With the growing season kicking into gear, Middle Way Farm will be holding its second annual plant sale on Saturday, April 29th, from 9 am to noon. The plants sale will feature cool-season vegetable transplants including kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, Swiss chard, head lettuce, onions, leeks, parsley, and more, as …Read More »
Easter Bunny Visits St. Francis Manor The Easter Bunny hopped over to St. Francis Manor in Grinnell for its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15. Over 60 children attended the annual event which is held for St. Francis and Seeland Park residents’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as staff members’ children and grandchildren. Before the hunt began, the …Read More »
First Food Fair Features Local Farm-raised Fare by Michael McAllister The northwest corner of McNally’s Foods at 1021 Main Street in Grinnell was given over to local food producers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 15, as a new tradition was served up: the first annual Local Foods Fair. According to Grinnell’s Chamber of Commerce Community Calendar, Local Food Connection, …Read More »
Baarda Named a 100 Great Iowa Nurse Grinnell Regional Medical Center nurse Sheryl Baarda, RNC, obstetrics nurse manager, received the 100 Great Iowa Nurses award. This program, supported by the Iowa Nurses Foundation, recognizes 100 outstanding nurses every year in Iowa for their courage, competence, and commitment to patients and the nursing profession. The 100 nurses earn the recognition by …Read More »
In the final Bucket Course of this year, George Drake will present on “Joe Rosenfield and Grinnell College: The story of a man and how he rescued the College he loved.” In this 4-session course, Drake, former Grinnell College President and Professor Emeritus of History, will examine how long-time trustee Joe Rosenfeld helped to save Grinnell College from financial difficulties. …Read More »
Vets Commission Marches Forward with Building Renewal, Artist Residency Plans By Michael McAllister If all goes according to plans, the Veteran Memorial Building at the northwest corner of Central Park will one day look approximately like the picture above, a concept produced by John Bushong and Tom Lacina and presented by Lacina Monday evening, April 10, at the regular …Read More »
New Primary Care Physician Joins Grinnell Family Care Teresa Coon, MD, will begin seeing patients full-time at Grinnell Family Care on Thursday, June 1, joining the two primary care providers in the clinic, located at 217 Fourth Ave., West, Grinnell. Coon has been working at Grinnell Family Care two days per week since December of 2016. She is joining …Read More »
Final Legislative Coffee Percolates Concerns, Questions, Comments By Michael McAllister As March transitioned to April, attention focused on the Final Four, and, in Grinnell, on the Final Forum—the final legislative forum of the season, that is, held April 1 with Representative Dave Maxwell and Senator Tim Kapucian. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the 90-minute event took place at …Read More »
100 + People Who Care – Grinnell – To Meet April 25 The quarterly meeting of 100+ People Who Care – Grinnell will be held at the Drake Community Library on Tuesday, April 25. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s community room, and will last one hour. This will be the first actual “voting” meeting …Read More »
How a Bill (In Iowa) Becomes a Law (Really) By Michael McAllister “I’m just a bill…sitting up on Capitol Hill.” Readers of a certain age—or with children of a certain age—will remember Schoolhouse Rock, ABC’s foray into educational Saturday-morning programming from the 1970s. The series prompted spin-offs such as America Rock, beginning in 1975, originally intended to focus on the …Read More »
Grinnell Farmers Market accepting vendors for the 2017 season GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market is currently accepting applications for vendors for their 2017 season, which begins May 11 and runs through October 14. The Grinnell Farmers Market will take place on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to Noon. The Farmers Market …Read More »
Knoxville-based Peace Tree Brewing plans to open a branch in downtown Grinnell at 923 Main Street. Delphina Baumann, owner of the property just north of the Strand Theatre bought it last spring with the intent to enhance downtown vitality by developing one of the empty storefronts on Main Street. She envisioned a retail space for local and global artisans as …Read More »
Nor Any Drop to Drink By Michael McAllister If a homily could be rewritten, no doubt Bill Stowe would offer a revision of the idea that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. He would remind us of the necessity for water, an inclusion that fits well since the delivery of safe drinking water to people costs …Read More »
Wes Finch Auto Plaza Awards $1,000 Donation to Central Iowa Christian School! GRINNELL, IA (March 22, 2017) – Wes Finch Auto Plaza has kicked off this year’s donation contest with a $1,000 donation to the Central Iowa Christian School! Voting took place February 1st through February 28th, and the winner was announced on March 1st. Central Iowa Christian …Read More »
Grinnell Mutual reveals new brand identity Grinnell Mutual, which has provided property and casualty insurance and reinsurance to customers for more than 100 years, today is unveiling a new brand identity that more closely aligns with its continued growth and transformation. “We’ve made extraordinary changes over the past few years to position ourselves for the future and to serve our …Read More »
Grinnell Skatepark Rolls Closer to Reality By Michael McAllister The structure known as the former Delong’s Building on Grinnell’s 6th Avenue West came to life Saturday afternoon, March 11, with the help of Imagine Grinnell, the Office of Service and Social Innovation at Grinnell College, several area businesses and service organizations, a host of volunteers, and a diverse collection of …Read More »
Re/Max Partners Realty named Business of the Year GRINNELL, Iowa– The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Re/Max Partners Realty as the 2017 Grinnell Business of the Year at its Annual Celebration, which took place March 15 at the Grinnell College Golf Course. “We are humbled with the recognition Re/Max Partners Realty received from the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce”, said …Read More »
GPCF Announces 2017 Community Fund, Alliance Grant Recipients The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) and the Poweshiek County Alliance (PCA) have announced 2017 grant recipients for improvement projects throughout Poweshiek County. The funding priorities for the PCA and Community Fund grants include cultural, educational, historical, community/county development, and recreational projects, as well as projects that enhance the safety, beauty, …Read More »
Scott Harris has been named Executive Director at Pilgrim Heights Camp and Retreat Center, a 120 acre hidden treasure in Tama County. Harris brings over 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience to this position. He also is excited to implement his “Play to Win” strategies for the organization and see participation in summer camps, retreats, and events grow to unprecedented …Read More »
Veterans Commission Deploys Plan A, Debates Plan B By Michael McAllister Three of the current four-member Veterans Memorial Commission met in regular session at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at the Drake Community Library, and received an update on the proposal to establish a national artist residency focusing on veterans in Grinnell’s Veterans Memorial Building. The commission’s support for …Read More »
Tiffany Criswell Promoted to Administrator of St. Francis Manor (Grinnell, IA – March 10, 2017) Tiffany Criswell has been promoted to Administrator/RN of St. Francis Manor after passing her National Association of Long-Term Care Administrator Boards (NAB) earlier this month. Tiffany joins the administrative leadership team with Executive Administrator Dion Schrack who recently completed 35 years as Administrator of St. …Read More »
927 Calls for Questions, Comments, Support By Michael McAllister “To improve the social, cultural, and economic vitality of the downtown”—such was the aim of a task force set in motion late last year by Mayor Canfield. Following a series of meetings, community representatives, interested parties, and just plain people drafted a set of basic considerations relating to those broad aims. …Read More »
CARES VS. CAFOS: Factors of Factory Farms by Michael McAllister A portion of the March 2 meeting of the Poweshiek County Board of Supervisors, held in the Community Room of the Drake Library, was devoted to a dialogue between representatives of Poweshiek CARES (Community Action to Restore Environmental Stewardship) and two of three supervisors, Dana Dawley, above center, and Larry …Read More »
GRMC Honored for Patriotic Support Grinnell Regional Medical Center and Todd Linden, president and CEO, have been honored with a Patriot Award. The award comes from Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense (DoD) office. The award was given in recognition of GRMC’s extraordinary support of its employees in the Guard and Reserve. “The …Read More »
Courier staff receives seven Illinois College Press Association awards MONMOUTH, Ill. – Staff members of the Monmouth College student newspaper, The Courier, came home from last weekend’s 34th annual Illinois College Press Association conventionwith seven awards, including three first-place honors. Kallie DiTusa ’17 of Johnsburg, Ill., was part of all three top honors. In the non-dailies under 4,000 students category, DiTusa had …Read More »
“Going Green” Theme for Imagine Grinnell Fundraiser March 17 Imagine Grinnell’s annual fundraiser will go green this year, supporting the quality of life organization’s “green, playing and growing” programs, with auctions and entertainment scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. The open-to-the-public fundraiser, with a goal of $10,000, will be held at the Grinnell College Golf Clubhouse, 933 13th …Read More »
GRMC Board Installs New Leadership Grinnell Regional Medical Center’s governing board has elected Wendy Kadner as the board of trustees’ chair. She is the vice president for Team Resources, Recruiting and Human Capital Management at Divurgent, a healthcare information technology consulting firm based in Virginia, and owner of Grandma’s House, Grinnell. Chair elect is Bill Menner, Grinnell, and founder of …Read More »
Revitalized Vets Commission Vets Proposal, Ventures Forward by Michael McAllister Two new members of Grinnell’s Veterans Memorial Commission were welcomed to a regular monthly meeting of the commission at 5:15 p.m., Monday, February 13, at the community room of the Drake Community Library. One resignation was acknowledged. The well-attended meeting—approximately 24 people were in the audience—represented a new beginning …Read More »
The Heart Gallery—A Different Kind of Valentine by Michael McAllister Valentine’s Day: Hearts, flowers, chocolates, and romance. But love, we know, takes many forms and fulfills many needs. A display currently hosted by Grinnell’s Drake Community Library reminds us that those deserving of love do not always receive it, but there are steps people can take to help. Called the …Read More »