Hawkeyes Great Chuck Long to Appear in Grinnell April 10 as Guest of Grinnell Mutual, Rotary

April 3, 2018 – Hawkeyes Great Chuck Long will share stories of his football life and career and sign copies of his just-released biography Destined for Greatness during meetings with Grinnell Mutual and Grinnell Rotary Tuesday, April 10.

Long, who played quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1981-85 and holds numerous school, Big-Ten and national passing records, will autograph and personalize copies of Destined for Greatness, greet and join in photos with guests and share memories of playing for legendary Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry. The Heisman Trophy finalist will also sign one additional item for each book purchased.

Grinnell Mutual will host Long for a public event from 3-5 p.m. at its home office, 4215 Highway 146, South, Grinnell. He’ll meet and greet employees and community members as well as sign autographs. Copies of Destined for Greatness will be sold for $20 with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics, a primary beneficiary of Grinnell Mutual.

He’ll then keynote a 6 p.m. membership meeting of the Grinnell Rotary. Long will share stories from his time at Iowa, sign autographs and join in photos.

Destined for Greatness, authored by Waukee Rotarian Aaron Putze, tells the story of Long’s remarkable career and the 1980s resurgence of the University of Iowa Football program. The one-of-a-kind journey is an inspiring one—from starring on the neighborhood playground as a youth growing up in Wheaton, Illinois (affectionately named “The Tot Lot”) to his current role as CEO & Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation.

The fast-paced narrative recounts the highs and lows of the Iowa football program’s struggle to reclaim national relevancy while Iowans endured the pain of the 1980s farm crisis. It also retraces the path from starring in Kinnick to the challenges Chuck faced in competing in the NFL, including his first start under the lights on a Monday night contest versus the defending Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears.

Destined for Greatness includes personal accounts from coaches Fry and Kirk Ferentz, Iowa teammates Hap Peterson, Jonathan Hayes and Mark Vlasic, John Campbell (former KCRG-TV Sports Director), Marc Hansen (former Des Moines Register columnist) and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

Long holds the University of Iowa’s marks for yards passing, completions, touchdown passes and total offense (game, season and career) and pass attempts in a season and career. He is still, more than three decades after his college career ended, the most accurate passer in Big Ten History (.649).